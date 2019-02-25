This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 25 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Rabbits, fungus top Australian invasive species pest list

    Four out of five native species threatened by feral invaders, research finds. Nick Carne reports.

    Rabbits are present in Australia in plague proportions, affecting the survival chances of more than 300 native species.

    Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

    Fungi don’t have a reputation as marauding invaders, but they are a serious threat in Australia.

    New research ranking the top 10 invasive or pest species in the country has just been released, and coming in at number two is a plant disease called rot root fungus, also known as phytophthora.

    The list ranks introduced animal and plant pests according to how many native species they impact. Rot root fungus is bad news for 236.

    Two weeds – lantana (Lantana camara) and blackberry (Rubus fruticosus) – also make the list, alongside more obvious bad guys such as rats and feral pigs.

    Leading the pack – and this would be no surprise to any Australian – are rabbits. They were brought over when the British first colonised the land down under in the eighteenth century, quickly got loose, and bred like, well, rabbits. They have been present in plague proportions ever since.

    “Rabbits destroy plants and can stop them regenerating by eating the seedlings, they compete with native grazing animals for food, and boost the number of predators like cats and foxes,” says Stephen Kearney from the University of Queensland, which conducted the research in collaboration with Australia’s Threatened Species Recovery Hub.

    Their findings, which are published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, show that invasive or pest species are a major problem for four out of five Australian threatened species – more than 1250 of them in all.

    Kearney concedes that foxes ranking as low as six may surprise many, if only because their impact is highlighted regularly in the media. The reality, however, is that feral goats affect more threatened species.

    “This does not mean foxes are not a problem, it means there are other really problematic pests out there that as a community we have not been talking about as much,” he says.

    The full Top 10, with the number of species they affect, comprises:

    1. European rabbit (321)

    2. Phytophthora plant disease (236)

    3. Feral pig (149)

    4. Feral cat (123)

    5. Feral goat (116)

    6. European red fox (95)

    7. Lantana (95)

    8. Blackberry (47)

    9. Black rat (42)

    10. Feral cattle (39)

    The Threatened Species Recovery Hub is a collaboration of 10 Australian universities and the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

    Explore #invasive species #Australia
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is a science journalist based in Adelaide.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://www.environment.gov.au/biodiversity/invasive-species/diseases-fungi-and-parasites/phytophthora-cinnamomi-disease
    2. https://www.publish.csiro.au/PC/PC18024
    3. http://www.nespthreatenedspecies.edu.au/
    Recommended for you
    Invasion of the toads

    As Asian toads infiltrate Madagascar, the island nation hopes to learn from Australia’s cane toad defense.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles