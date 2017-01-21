Presidential Lepidoptera

DR. VAZRICK NAZARI

As Donald J. Trump takes the office of the President of the United States of America, here's a spineless animal with a ridiculous mop of yellow scales on its head.

Vazrick Nazari stumbled across a few specimens of the moth in material borrowed from the Bohart Museum of Entomology, University of California that did not match any previously known species.



The moth, named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, was reported in the journal ZooKeys.