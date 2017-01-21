  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 21 January 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Presidential Lepidoptera

    Meet Donald Trump's flying namesake.

    DR. VAZRICK NAZARI

    As Donald J. Trump takes the office of the President of the United States of America, here's a spineless animal with a ridiculous mop of yellow scales on its head.

    Vazrick Nazari stumbled across a few specimens of the moth in material borrowed from the Bohart Museum of Entomology, University of California that did not match any previously known species.

    The moth, named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, was reported in the journal ZooKeys.

    Explore #Moths #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles