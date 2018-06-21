Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Parenting, lemur-style

    Unlike humans, lemur dads receive a boost in male hormones from being active parents.

    Among red-bellied lemurs, fathers take on their share of the parenting.
    Pierre Lahitsara

    In humans, when men marry and have children, their levels of male sex hormones often decline. Scientists think this could be because androgens, such as testosterone, are commonly associated with aggression and mate competition, and could therefore impede dads' abilities to bond with and care for their children.

    Yet research on another primate – the red-bellied lemur – suggests a different story.

    Red-bellied lemurs live in close-knit groups of three to five – one adult female, one adult male and their offspring. The male and female reproduce no more than once a year.

    Like humans, lemurs engage in allomaternal care, meaning others besides the biological mother participate in caring for offspring. In lemur families, fathers and siblings may help out, while in humans, caregiving responsibilities may also extend to other family members, friends, teachers, babysitters and so on.

    A new study has shown that male lemurs' androgen levels actually increase as they engage in child care behaviours. Anthropologists Stacey Tecot, one of the authors of the new study, suspects the spike may instead be linked instead to protective parenting.

    “Fathers go through hormonal changes, as well as mothers, that can help facilitate care of offspring, and elevated androgen levels don’t necessarily inhibit infant care,” Tecot said. “They could actually facilitate it.”

