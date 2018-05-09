Pancreatic plumbing

We’re one step closer to growing organs from our own cells after researchers from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in the US and Yokohama City University in Japan successfully treated diabetic mice with bioengineered human pancreatic islets (seen in green).

In a study published by Cell Reports, researchers transplanted laboratory-grown pancreatic islets into diabetic mice, where they secreted insulin and stabilised glycemic control in the animals.

The pancreatic islets also developed a circulatory system, overcoming one of the key challenges for transplanted tissue, which often loses the blood vessels and blood supply necessary to nourish it.