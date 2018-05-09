  • Latest
    Image of the Day Biology 09 May 2018
    Pancreatic plumbing

    Blood supply is all-important for the survival of transplanted tissue.

    Pancreatic islets implanted into diabetic mice.
    Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

    We’re one step closer to growing organs from our own cells after researchers from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in the US and Yokohama City University in Japan successfully treated diabetic mice with bioengineered human pancreatic islets (seen in green).

    In a study published by Cell Reports, researchers transplanted laboratory-grown pancreatic islets into diabetic mice, where they secreted insulin and stabilised glycemic control in the animals.

    The pancreatic islets also developed a circulatory system, overcoming one of the key challenges for transplanted tissue, which often loses the blood vessels and blood supply necessary to nourish it.

    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2018.03.123
