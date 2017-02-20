Otterly adorable

Mark Bowler / Getty Images

Asian small-clawed otters (Aonyx cinereus) are found through South-East Asia, making rivers, streams, rice paddies and coastal mangroves their home.

Don't be fooled by their gentle appearance – they're fierce and fast hunters, able take down prey twice their own size. They live in groups of up to 20 individuals.

In January, researchers reported the long-extinct otter Siamogale melilutra, which roamed China six million years ago, was the size of a wolf.