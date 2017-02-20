  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 20 February 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Otterly adorable

    The smallest otter species is a fearsome hunter.

    Mark Bowler / Getty Images

    Asian small-clawed otters (Aonyx cinereus) are found through South-East Asia, making rivers, streams, rice paddies and coastal mangroves their home.

    Don't be fooled by their gentle appearance – they're fierce and fast hunters, able take down prey twice their own size. They live in groups of up to 20 individuals.

    In January, researchers reported the long-extinct otter Siamogale melilutra, which roamed China six million years ago, was the size of a wolf.

    Explore #otter #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles