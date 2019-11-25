This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 25 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Old bones get pigeons back in the air

    Iranian veterinary researchers create natural pins for wing repair.

    Pigeons resting on the brick dome of the Friday mosque in Isfahan, Iran.

    Germán Vogel / Getty Images

    The veterinary clinic at Iran’s Shiraz University treats both wild and companion birds with fractured wings or legs.

    Progress after 14 weeks. A: Control group with no pin. B: Conventional metal pin. C: Pin from ovine long bone. D: Canine long bone.

    Nazhvani et al.

    It’s always going to be tricky work – small bones in small places – but there are also issues with using standard metal orthopaedic pins.

    They’re not only expensive, they’re also heavy. That can cause imbalance when a bird takes off or lands, sometimes requiring follow-up surgery.

    So Saifullah Dehghani Nazhvani and colleagues turned to a natural alternative, whittling, sanding and processing old sheep and dog bones to create lightweight pins that they used to support damaged humeral bones – the wing bones closest to the body.

    And – as they report in the journal Heliyon – it worked. After 32 weeks of observation, pigeons with the bone pins were able to fly as well as before the operation.

    "There was no rejection of any of the implanted bones at all," says Nazhvani. "And… there was early function of the wing and more solid repair than we thought due to slow absorption of the implant and its contribution to the healing process."

    There was also no need for the implants to be removed because they will ultimately be absorbed by the body. That means the bone bins can be used for wild birds, such as eagles, owls, and seagulls.

    The pins are now being used in the clinic and the researchers are also making plates made from cattle or horse bone to compare them with conventional metal plates used for other types of rehabilitative bird surgery.

    Explore #pigeons #bones
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.cell.com/heliyon/fulltext/S2405-8440(19)36339-X
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles