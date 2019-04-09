This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 09 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Nutrient supplements do no good, may do harm

    Vitamins from food and pills have different effects, study finds. Samantha Page reports.

    At best, a waste of money. Diet supplements are implicated in mortality risk.

    Blend Images - Tanya Constantine/Getty Images

    The only vitamins that help are the ones you get from food, a new study suggests.

    Researchers at Tufts University in the US find that vitamin and mineral supplements are at best a waste of money, and at worst are correlated with increased mortality rates.

    The study, led by nutrition specialist Fang Fang Zhang and published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, finds that adequate intakes of vitamin K and magnesium are associated with lower all-cause mortality rates, but the findings hold true only for intake from food sources, not from vitamin supplements.

    On the other hand, excess calcium intake, including from supplements, was linked to a higher rate of cancer mortality.

    Vitamin D supplement intake for individuals with no vitamin D deficiency was linked to higher all-cause mortality rates.

    “As potential benefits and harms of supplement use continue to be studied, some studies have found associations between excess nutrient intake and adverse outcomes, including increased risk of certain cancers,” Zhang says.

    “It is important to understand the role that the nutrient and its source might play in health outcomes, particularly if the effect might not be beneficial.”

    The study is based on data from 27,725 adults who had answered a range of health and nutrition questions and completed at least one 24-hour food log for the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2006 and 2011.

    More than half of the participants had used at least one dietary supplement within the previous 30 days, with over 38% using a multivitamin or mineral product.

    Supplement users were more likely than the rest of the population to get nutrients through their food. They were also disproportionately older, wealthier, whiter, more educated, physically active, and female.

    They were less likely to smoke, drink heavily, or be obese. In other words, they were people with the resources and inclination to take care of their bodies.

    "Our results support the idea that, while supplement use contributes to an increased level of total nutrient intake, there are beneficial associations with nutrients from foods that aren't seen with supplements," said Zhang.

    "This study also confirms the importance of identifying the nutrient source when evaluating mortality outcomes."

    Explore #supplements #vitamins #diet
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Samantha Page is a science journalist based in Spain.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.7326/M18-2478
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles