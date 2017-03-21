  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Features Biology 21 March 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    New Zealand parrots enjoy a good laugh

    Laughter can be contagious, even for birds. Andrew Masterson reports.

    A kea's play-call induces other birds to join in the fun.
    David Wall Photo

    New Zealand’s kea parrot (Nestor notabilis), it seems, is always ready for a laugh and a bit of mucking about, particularly when the suggestion comes from another kea.

    Research by a team led by Raoul Schwing of the Messerli Research Institute in Austria and published in the journal Current Biology reveals that in its vocal repertoire the kea has a “play call” – a sound that both announces its own playful mood and induces nearby birds to join in the fun.

    Schwing’s team played recordings of kea play-calls to wild birds for five minutes at a time, as well as other kea vocalisations – and robin song to act as a control.

    "Upon hearing the play call, many birds did not join in play that was already underway, but instead started playing with other non-playing birds, or in the case of solitary play, with an object or by performing aerial acrobatics," the researchers write.

    "These instances suggest that kea weren't 'invited' to play, but this specific call induced playfulness, supporting the hypothesis that play vocalisations can act as a positive emotional contagion."

    The finding is the first time that an “infectious” call inducing high-spirited behavior – as distinct from protective flight-or-fight responses – has been seen in a non-mammal.

    "The fact that at least some of these birds started playing spontaneously when no other birds had been playing suggests that, similar to human laughter, it had an emotional effect on the birds that heard it, putting them in a playful state," says Schwing.

    Explore #Birds #language #New Zealand
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is an author and journalist based in Melbourne, Australia.
    Recommended for you
    A few good viruses

    Viruses generally get a bad rap, but in laboratories around the world, these miniscule hijackers are themselves being hijacked to treat some of humanity’s most feared diseases.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles