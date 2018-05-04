  • Latest
    Image of the Day Biology 04 May 2018
    Meet the blanket-hermit crab

    This strange sea creature wears an anemone for protection.

    A Paguropsis typica blanket-hermit crab, cosily tucked into an anemone.
    T.-Y. Chan

    While most hermit crabs search for empty shells to settle in for protection, blanket-hermit crabs have a different strategy.

    The curious crustaceans have developed a symbiotic relationship with sea anemones, which they “wear” to cover their soft bellies.

    The crabs use highly specialised claw-bearing limbs called chelipeds to pull the anemone’s tissue back and forth to cover their soft bodies and heads whenever necessary, much like hiding under a blanket.

    Several species of the creatures are known to live in the Indo-West Pacific. The identity of the sea anemone species involved in the symbiotic relationship with any of the studied blanket-hermit crabs is currently uncertain, and their biology remains unknown.

