    • Image of the Day Biology 26 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    Measuring the blink of an eye

    Measuring the blink of an eye

    Eyelid movements can reveal a lot about the state of the brain.

    The positions of the right (red) and left (blue) eyelids during a stimulated blink are tracked over time using image processing.
    The positions of the right (red) and left (blue) eyelids during a stimulated blink are tracked over time using image processing.
    Tsai NT, et al, IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine, Epub Dec. 12, 2017. doi: 10.1109/JTEHM.2017.2782669.

    The speed of a person's blink reflex can reveal neurological damage and conditions such as Parkinson's disease. It's tricky to measure, though: until recently patients had to wear cumbersome and uncomfortable electrodes, which meant that the test was rarely used.

    A new device using a high-speed camera a fast digital processing may change all that.

    The device - called a non-invasive blink reflexometer - is described in a paper in the IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine.

