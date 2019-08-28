This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    28 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Keeping an eye on the eye

    Map provides insights into the retina’s genetic code

    Visualisation of human retinal cells in three donor retina samples.

    Raymond Wong

    Here’s a look, of sorts, inside the human retina. Each dot represents one cell, and there are around 20,000 of them. Those with the same colour represents cells from the same type.

    Scientists have created the most detailed gene map of the retina, providing insights into how the thin layer of cells at the back of eye sense light and send messages to the brain.

    It is the first area of the eye to be mapped as part of the Human Cell Atlas Project – a global initiative to create reference maps of all human cells.

    The new study, involving researchers from Australia, China, the US and the UK, was led by three Australians: Raymond Wong from the Centre for Eye Research Australia, Samuel Lukowski from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience, and Joseph Powell from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research,

    The group examined the complex genetic sequences behind individual cells to develop a profile of all major cell types in the retina and the genes they “express” to function normally.

    Cells mapped include photoreceptors, which sense light and allow people to see, the retinal ganglion cells, which transmit messages to the brain along the optic nerve, and other cells that support the function and stability of the retina.

    The findings are published in the European Molecular Biological Organisation Journal.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
