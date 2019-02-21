This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Inducing TB to kill itself

    Cell study suggests new way to tackle killer disease.

    TB bacteria at war with itself. The red shapes represent individual microbes killed by its own suicide toxin.

    Antonio Peixoto, Claude Gutierrez, and Olivier Neyrolles | IPBS | CNRS/UPS

    This is an image from a brutal and self-defeating civil war, and it just might point the way to a better treatment for tuberculosis.

    Bacteria produce toxins that are lethal to themselves. They also produce their own antidotes. Scientists are still unsure of the role of these suicide toxins, but it’s possible that they function as a population-control mechanism when conditions are harsh.

    Now, a team of researchers led by Olivier Neyrolles from the Institute of Pharmacology and Structural Biology in Toulouse, France, has found a way to induce the bacteria responsible for tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, to produce its suicide toxin, called MbcT, without also producing the antidote.

    The research is published in the journal Molecular Cell, and the scientists hope that further work will point the way to a new treatment protocol.

    Explore #Tuberculosis
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2019.01.028
