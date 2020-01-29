This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 29 January 2020
    1 minute read 
    Illustrating a book of bits

     Students compile an encyclopaedia of genes

    Images of fruit fly eyes (top), wings and lymph glands, showing which genes are active (red) or were previously active (green).

    Cory Evans, UCLA

    This is not just a pretty picture: the microscopic image of fruit fly eyes, wings and lymph glands is shedding new light on genes linked to organ development in humans.

    They come from an encyclopaedia of more than 1000 genes – including 421 whose functions were previously unknown – compiled by 245 university undergraduates and 31 high school students as part of a project at the University of California, Los Angeles.

    Fruit flies are often used in research because their cells have similar DNA to that of human cells. The young researchers hope their work, published in the journal G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics, will be useful for scientists who study the genes involved in human processes like sleep, vision and memory.

    "I expect this will be a highly cited paper and a valuable resource to life scientists," says UCLA’s Tracy Johnson.

    An analysis of each gene is available on the G-TRACE Expression Database.

    Cosmos editorial team.
