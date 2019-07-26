This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 26 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    How the pufferfish got its wacky spines

    The process actually isn’t that crazy.

    The skeletal structure of the pufferfish.

    Gareth Fraser / iScience

    Pufferfish are strange. They have a reduced skeleton, beak-like dentition and “spines” – spiky skin structures – in certain patches around the body.

    The how and why of the spines has been something of a mystery, but researchers from the University of Florida, US, think they have the answer after following their development in embryos.

    Gareth Fraser and colleagues initially hypothesised that the spines formed from scales: that the pufferfish lost its scale component but retained the spine.

    However, they found that the spines are developmentally unique from scales, and that their development relies on the same network of genes that are commonly expressed within feathers and hairs of other vertebrate animals.

    "It just blows me away that regardless of how evolutionarily different skin structures in animals are, they still use the same collection of genes during development," Fraser says.

    The researchers also found that by blocking genes that are classic markers of skin appendage development, they could reduce the number of spines and loosen the restriction on where they appear on the fish.

    The findings are published in the journal iScience.

    Explore #fish #evolution
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2019.06.003
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles