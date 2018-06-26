Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Hare fur changes with the seasons

    The seasonal camouflage of the snowshoe hare has adapted to less snowy environments using borrowed jackrabbit genes.

    Most snowshoe hares molt in autumn, gradually shedding their brown summer fur for a snowy white winter coat.
    Katherine Zarn

    Most snowshoe hares, to cope with the changes in their environment over the course of the year, change their colour to match the season. As autumn days grow shorter and colder, many of the hares shed their brown fur for coats of bright white, which provides camouflage in their snowy wintertime habitats. However, while white-winter hares predominate, in areas where winter snow is less extensive some hares remain brown year-round.

    A recent genomic study, confirmed by an examination of the genetic parent-offspring relationships of captive hares, identified expression of the Agouti pigmentation gene as the underlying driver of the autumnal colour change.

    However, the difference between winter-white and winter-brown hares was not found to be a product of a recent mutation, but rather the introduction of genetic material from another species – the black-tailed jackrabbit, which does not change its colour.

    According to the authors of the study, the evolution of winter-brown coats in snowshoe hares through hybridization may have allowed them to survive in less snowy regions. Genetic exchange, they argue, is a critical component of local adaptation to rapidly changing environments.

    Explore #Hybridisation #colour change #evolution
    1. http://science.sciencemag.org/content/360/6395/1355
