This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 26 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    For slime moulds, memories are made of this

    Single celled organisms can exchange ‘knowledge’ through touching.

    Two slime moulds opening a conversation with each other.

    David Villa / CNRS Photothèque

    Delightfully described by researchers as “a fusion of two blobs”, this image shows to slime moulds (Physarum polycephalum) gradually fusing with each other.

    Slime moulds are single-celled organisms devoid of nervous systems. They have been shown to be capable of adapting their search routes in response to available food quality, and have been used as models to map the optimum layout for road networks in Mexico.

    In the latest research, scientists at the Centre de Recherches sur la Cognition Animale in France have demonstrated that the moulds can exchange “memories”, such as past encounters with salty environments, through touching each other.

    The findings are reported in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

    Explore #mould
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://academic.oup.com/beheco/article/20/6/1160/199575
    2. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11047-011-9255-z
    3. http://dx.doi.org/10.1098/rstb.2018.0368
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles