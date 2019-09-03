This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 03 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Dormant but still dangerous

    Some breast cancer cells are forced into ‘sleeper’ mode.

    Dormant 'sleeper' cells (red) and active cancer cells (green).

    Luca Magnani et al

    Breast cancer medicines may force some cancer cells into “sleeper mode”, allowing them to potentially come back to life years after initial treatment, a researcher team led by Imperial College London, UK, suggests.

    In an early-stage trial they studied around 50,000 human breast cancer single cells in the lab and found that treating them with a hormone treatment exposed a small proportion of them as being in a dormant state.

    They scientists say these “sleeper cells” may also provide clues as to why some breast cancer cells become resistant to treatment, causing a patient's drugs to stop working, and their cancer to return.

    "For a long time, scientists have debated whether hormone therapies – which are a very effective treatment and save millions of lives – work by killing breast cancer cells or whether the drugs flip them into a dormant sleeper state,” says lead author Luca Magnani.

    "This is an important question as hormone treatments are used on the majority of breast cancers."

    “Our findings suggest the drugs may actually kill some cells and switch others into this sleeper state. If we can unlock the secrets of these dormant cells, we may be able to find a way of preventing cancer coming back, either by holding the cells in permanent sleep mode, or be waking them up and killing them."

    The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #breast cancer #cancer treatment
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.nature.com/ncomms/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles