    Biology 16 October 2018
    Deep inside a mouse

    Microphotography reveals intricate secrets of rodent organ.

    The vascular system inside a mouse oviduct.

    Amanda Phillips Yzaguirre/Nikon Small World

    Looking like exactly what it is, at least as a metaphor, a complex and busy transportation system, this image reveals the complexity of the blood supply moving towards and away from a single oviduct inside a mouse.

    The picture was taken by Amanda Phillips Yzaguirre of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California, US, and was among the prize-winners in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition.

    The competition attracted 2500 entries from 89 countries. More of them can be seen at Nikon Small Worlds website.

    Explore #microphotography #mouse #rodents
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://www.nikonsmallworld.com
