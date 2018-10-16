Deep inside a mouse

Looking like exactly what it is, at least as a metaphor, a complex and busy transportation system, this image reveals the complexity of the blood supply moving towards and away from a single oviduct inside a mouse.

The picture was taken by Amanda Phillips Yzaguirre of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California, US, and was among the prize-winners in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition.

The competition attracted 2500 entries from 89 countries. More of them can be seen at Nikon Small Worlds website.