    Image of the Day Biology 22 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    Dancing DNA

    Dancing DNA

    An intricate dance of uncoiling and reassembly makes reading DNA possible inside cells.

    An illustration showing the process of chromatin (on the left) opening up to individual nucleosomes (right).
    Beat Fierz / EPFL

    To fit inside cells, DNA is wrapped around protein spindles called nucleosomes.The nucleosomes themselves are then coiled into structures called chromatin.

    When the DNA needs to be read, the nucleosome stacks that compose chromatin fall apart and reform again within milliseconds. This dance allows DNA-reading machinery within the cell access to the DNA.

    The intricate details of this dance – illustrated above – have only recently been observed by Swiss researchers, using fluorescence spectroscopy.

    Jessie Moyses is a science writer based in Melbourne.
