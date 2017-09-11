Crab-hunting octopus takes to land
This octopus species of northern Australia wanders between rock pools while searching for crab.
Octopuses are marine animals that live and breath underwater. If caught near the shore at low tide, most find themselves imprisoned in rocky pools.
Low tide is no obstacle to Abdopus aculeatus, which is specially adapted for land-based manoeuvres.
This extraordinary species found in northern Australia is like no other octopus, however, and happily takes to the land, moving from pool to pool in its hunt for crabs.
