  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Biology 11 September 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Crab-hunting octopus takes to land

    This octopus species of northern Australia wanders between rock pools while searching for crab.


    Octopuses are marine animals that live and breath underwater. If caught near the shore at low tide, most find themselves imprisoned in rocky pools.

    Low tide is no obstacle to Abdopus aculeatus, which is specially adapted for land-based manoeuvres.

    This extraordinary species found in northern Australia is like no other octopus, however, and happily takes to the land, moving from pool to pool in its hunt for crabs.

    Explore #octopus #crab
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles