Carrion baggage

A striated caracra (Phalcoboenus australis) swoops down on the exposed remains of an orca, buried under the shifting sands of Sea Lion Island in the Falklands.

The image, titled All that remains, was captured by UK photographer Phil Jones, and is a finalist in the LUMIX People’s Choice Award, part of the Wildlife Photographer of the Yar competition, run by the UK’s Natural History Museum.

Other entries, and the opportunity to vote, can be found here.