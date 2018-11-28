This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Biology 28 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Cancer treatments linked to cognitive decline

    Study finds DNA damage from radiation and chemotherapy associated with reduced executive function in later years. Andrew Masterson reports.

    Cognitive decline in some breast cancer survivors raises concerns about the link between treatment and biological ageing.

    natalie_boar/Getty Images

    Cancer treatments can lead to declines in cognitive function a few later, research suggests.

    A study published in the journal Cancer looked at a cohort of 94 women who had undergone radiation treatments and chemotherapy for breast cancer between three and six years earlier, and found significant damage to their DNA, including to the repetitive nucleotide sequences at each end of a chromosome, known as telomeres.

    In one sense, this finding was not surprising. Standard cancer treatments work by damaging the DNA of tumour cells, and collateral damage to normal cells is often unavoidable. Reduced telomere activity and loss of DNA vigour are also markers of biological ageing.

    However, in the latest study a team led by Judith Carroll from Cousins Centre for Psychoneuroimmunology at the University of California, Los Angeles, US, decided to test whether these physical outcomes were tied to cognitive activity in the cancer survivors.

    They found that the answer was yes.

    The researchers identified a correlation between levels of DNA damage and reduced telomere activity with a decline in lower executive function scores, worse attention and decreased motor speed.

    “These findings are important because they provide further information about what might be happening after cancer treatment that impacts cognitive decline in some individuals,” says Carroll.

    “The work is novel by identifying key factors in biological aging and connecting them to cognitive function, which initiates new avenues of research.”

    Andrew Masterson is editor of Cosmos.
    1. http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/cncr.31777
