This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 18 September 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Cancer cells turn to cannibalism

    It helps them survive chemotherapy, study suggests.

    This image of a breast tumour formed in mice and treated with the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin shows that some cancer cells (red nuclei) have been engulfed by other cancer cells (green cell membrane).

    Tonnessen-Murray et al

    Some cancer cells survive chemotherapy by eating their neighbouring tumour cells, according to new research.

    Writing in the Journal of Cell Biology, a team from Tulane University, US, suggests this act provides the cells with the energy they need to stay alive and initiate tumour relapse after the course of treatment is completed.

    Crystal Tonnessen-Murray and colleagues report observing this surprising behaviour not only in cancer cells grown in the lab, but also in tumours growing in mice.

    Lung and bone cancer cells are capable of the same trick, they discovered, noting that finding a way to inhibit this process may provide new therapeutic opportunities.

    A doxorubicin-treated senescent breast cancer cell (green) engulfing a neighbouring cancer cell (red).
    CREDIT: Tonnessen-Murray et al

    Explore #cancer #cells
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1083/jcb.201904051
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles