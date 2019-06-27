This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 27 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Bulk baby green oysters

    An artificial colour change illuminates how molluscs arrive at their adult lodgings.

    Hundreds of oyster larvae, about to set sail.

    Haley Nicholson Gancel

    Larval oysters, shown here by the score, are not usually green, but researchers at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab in Alabama, US, are discovering that staining them with a harmless fluorescent dye called calcein is a very good way to understand how and where the molluscs eventually settle down.

    As babies, oysters (Crassostrea virginica) are free-floating, and can be carried significant distances by wind and water currents. Mapping these journeys, using easy-to-see bright green larvae, yields valuable information that can later be applied in both commercial farming and conservation projects.

    “By knowing where larvae originate and where they end up, we can determine what locations are better for oyster populations and provide managers with information to select sites for oyster restoration,” says team leader Haley Gancel.

    The research is published in the journal Estuaries and Coasts.

    Explore #molluscs
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12237-019-00582-6
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles