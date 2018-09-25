This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 25 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Bee-killing hornets invade Britain

    Exotic species makes landfall in Cornwall.

    The Asian hornet, establishing a worrying presence in the UK.

    Nicolas Reusens

    The UK government has issued an alert for citizens to report sightings of the invasive non-native Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) after recent confirmed sightings in September 2018 in the town of Fowey, in Cornwall, England.

    The hornet is not dangerous to humans. However, it is a predator of honey bees and poses a huge threat to native bee colonies.

    Native to southeast Asia, it arrived on the European continent in France in 2004.

    In 2016, it was first sighted in England, where a single nest was found and eradicated, followed by further sightings in 2017 and early 2018 in the southern parts of England.

    Explore #hornet #Insects #non-native species #invasive species
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    Looking for more science?
