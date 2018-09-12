This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Blog Biology 12 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Australians urged to birdwatch in the backyard

    Annual survey aims to chart wildlife in urban areas.

    Counting birds in domestic gardens is the aim of an annual Australian survey.

    4FR / Getty Images

    With spring around the corner in the Southern Hemisphere, Australian researchers are urging you to venture outside and count your resident backyard birds.

    BirdLife Australia’s Birds in Backyards Spring Survey aims to gather a count of all birds that “live where people live”. Contributors help to provide invaluable information about how urban sprawl has affected bird behaviour. Data collected will also be used to inform guides and policies for urban planning and land management.

    Birdata, the program used to collate the information, is available for Apple and Android devices and presents a wealth of materials for bird-lovers to explore.

    Participants will go into a draw for a chance to win some prizes, including a set of five bird pins, a Birds in Backyards fridge magnet, and a copy of a new nocturnal birds identification guide.

    The annual survey is part of BirdLife Australia’s efforts to raise awareness and involve the public in conservation efforts. As the country’s main independent bird advocacy organisation, it has been conducting various projects to help protect and preserve Australian species for more than a century.

    The spring survey runs from September to October. There is also the Aussie Backyard Bird Count, brought to you by the same organisation, which is a separate survey running from October 22 to 28.

    Explore #Birds #birdwatching #ornithology
    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
