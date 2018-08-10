This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 10 August 2018
    Art in a Petri dish

    Sometimes medical research produces amazing art.

    Creature of the Deep, by Zoe Grant.
    WEHI

    This image superficially resembles some sort of invertebrate organism – perhaps a species of zooplankton.

    In fact, it’s a tiny fragment of bone, covered in blood vessels. The artefact was created by Zoe Grant, a PhD candidate working at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

    The image, dubbed Creature of the Deep, is one of the winning entries in the Institute’s Art of Science exhibition – a collection of stunning artworks showcasing the work of Australian medical researchers.

    The exhibition runs from August 10 to 19, at The Atrium in Federation Square, in central Melbourne. For more details, click here.

    Explore #art #bone #Event
    1. https://www.wehi.edu.au/artofscience
