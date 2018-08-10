Art in a Petri dish

This image superficially resembles some sort of invertebrate organism – perhaps a species of zooplankton.

In fact, it’s a tiny fragment of bone, covered in blood vessels. The artefact was created by Zoe Grant, a PhD candidate working at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

The image, dubbed Creature of the Deep, is one of the winning entries in the Institute’s Art of Science exhibition – a collection of stunning artworks showcasing the work of Australian medical researchers.

The exhibition runs from August 10 to 19, at The Atrium in Federation Square, in central Melbourne. For more details, click here.