This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 29 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Another type of cell phone

    Researchers uncover complex communication web in every cell.

    The multi-coloured, ultra-efficient cell-wide web.

    University of Edinburgh.

    The strange patterns on the individual cells in this montage are natural – there all the time and, in these instances, made visible by the tricks of high-resolution microscopy.

    Until recently, however, their existence wasn’t even suspected among cell biologists. What you see here is a cellular communication system – a delicate network of nano-metre wide “wires”, along which charged calcium molecules convey information from one part of the cell to another.

    In this way, the various sections of each cells – the nucleus or the mitochondira, for example, can communicate and regulate the function of genes, such as those required for growth.

    The network, which has been dubbed the “cell-wide web”, was discovered by researchers led by Mark Evans from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The finding promises to revolutionise understanding of intra-cell communication.

    “We found that cell function is coordinated by a network of nanotubes, similar to the carbon nanotubes you find in a computer microprocessor,” says Evans.

    “The most striking thing is that this circuit is highly flexible, as this cell-wide web can rapidly reconfigure to deliver different outputs in a manner determined by the information received by and relayed from the nucleus. This is something no man-made microprocessors or circuit boards are yet capable of achieving.”

    The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #cells
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-10055-w
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles