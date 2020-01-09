This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 09 January 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    An in-depth look at cuttlefish hunting

    The tricky part was getting them to wear glasses.

    Trevor Wardill, University of Minnesota

    Yes, this is a cuttlefish wearing 3D glasses.

    The reason is that it was one of a group of cephalopods invited to a special underwater theatre in Massachusetts, US, and encouraged to strike out at images of two walking shrimp.

    And the reason for that is that scientists led by the University of Minnesota wanted to better understand how cuttlefish determine the best distance to strike moving prey.

    The images were offset, allowing the researchers to determine if their subjects were comparing images between the left and the right eyes to gather information about distance to their prey. This process is called stereopsis, and it is the way humans determine depth.

    "How the cuttlefish reacted to the disparities clearly establishes that cuttlefish use stereopsis when hunting," says Trevor Wardill, lead author of a paper in the journal Science Advances.

    "When only one eye could see the shrimp, meaning stereopsis was not possible, the animals took longer to position themselves correctly. When both eyes could see the shrimp, meaning they utilised stereopsis, it allowed cuttlefish to make faster decisions when attacking. This can make all the difference in catching a meal."

    The findings are significant, the researchers say, because they provide further evidence that complex brain computations such as stereopsis are not exclusive to higher order vertebrates.

    "This study takes us a step further toward understanding how different nervous systems have evolved to tackle the same problem," says first author Rachael Feord.

    "The next step is to dissect the brain circuits required for the computation of stereopsis in cuttlefish with the aim of understanding how this might be different to what happens in our brains."

    Trevor Wardill, University of Minnesota

    Explore #cuttlefish
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aay6036
    Recommended for you
    Cassini’s last look at Enceladus

    Before its plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere, the Cassini probe took one final look at the icy moon Enceladus and the plumes of water vapour erupting from its south pole.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles