    • Image of the Day Biology 12 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    An image of pure weevil

    Micro-photography competition reveals the unseen in startling detail.

    An extreme close-up of a mango seed weevil (Sternochetus mangiferae).

    An extreme close-up of a mango seed weevil (Sternochetus mangiferae).

    Pia Scanlon/Nikon Small World

    Looking very much like a villain from a lost episode of Dr Who, a mango seed weevil (Sternochetus mangiferae) stares up at the lens of a stereo microscope.

    This image, made by Pia Scanlon of the Western Australian Department of Primary Industries, is one of the winners of the worldwide 2018 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

    The competition attracted 2500 entries from scientists and artists from 89 countries. More of the winning entries will featured on Cosmos over the next few days, or the entire jolly cohort can be seen at Nikon’s online gallery.

    Explore #microphotography #Insects
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.nikonsmallworld.com
