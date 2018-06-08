Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    An armoured ant, locked in biological warfare

    Leafcutter ants don protection made of bacteria.

    A leafcutter ant, with white bacterial armour.
    University of East Anglia

    The white material on the underside of this South American leafcutter ant comprises bacteria called Pseudonocardia. The microbes live in a symbiotic relationship with the ants, which survive by farming a specialised fungus that constitutes food for the colony larvae.

    Research led by Matt Hutchings of the University of East Anglia in the UK reveals that Pseudonocardia plays a vital role in the leafcutter ants’ ongoing war with a parasitic micro-fungus called Escovopis.

    The microfungus has evolved to eat the same food as the ants. Hutchings and colleagues discovered that the species releases two chemical attack weapons – a molecule that kills Pseudonocardia, and another that alters the ants’ behaviour, making them give up their farming duties, leading to catastrophic colony collapse.

    Knocking out the bacteria is critical for the parasite, because it is a rich source of antibiotics – deployed by patrolling ants to lethal effect.

    The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #ants #leafcutter ant #microfungus #fungus
    1. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-04520-1
