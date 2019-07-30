This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 30 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Alpha-synuclein is one of the good guys

    Study reveals crucial role in DNA repair.

    Abnormal Lewy bodies (aggregated alpha-synuclein proteins) within neurons of brain's hippocampus in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease and dementia.

    Oregon Health & Science University

    Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein, known as Lewy bodies, have long been connected to Parkinson's disease and other forms of dementia.

    However, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports puts things in a new light.

    It suggests that these proteins perform a crucial function by repairing breaks that occur along the vast strands of DNA present in the nucleus of every cell of the body.

    And this function may be lost in brain diseases such as Parkinson's, leading to the widespread death of neurons.

    "This is the first time that anyone has discovered one of its functions is DNA repair," says first author Vivek Unni, a neurologist with Oregon Health & Science University, US. "That's critical for cell survival, and it appears to be a function that's lost in Parkinson's disease."

    The findings, Unni says, suggest it may be possible to design new therapies to replace or boost alpha-synuclein's function in people with neurodegenerative disorders.

    Explore #DNA #protein
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/biochemistry-genetics-and-molecular-biology/alpha-synuclein
    2. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-47227-z
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles