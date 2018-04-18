  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 18 April 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A zebrafish embryo

    A world of detail in an embryo less than a day old.

    A zebrafish embryo.
    A zebrafish embryo.
    Philipp Keller, Bill Lemon, Yinan Wan and Kristin Branson / Howard Hughes Medical Institute

    The image above shows a live zebrafish embryo only 22 hours after fertilisation. Taken using a technique called light sheet microscopy that uses a narrow plane of laser light to illuminate a sample sliver by sliver, the image reveals the early morphogenetic development of the embryo at the level of single cells.

    The nuclei of the embryo’s cells were labelled with fluorescent markers and the different colours show here encode depth.

    By the time the embryo reaches 36 hours of age, all of the major organs will have started to form. The zebrafish's rapid growth and see-through embryo make it ideal for scientists studying how organs develop.

    Explore #zebrafish #embryo #microscopy
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles