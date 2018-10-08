This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 08 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    A worm, packed with potential

    Discovery solves an enduring nematode mystery.

    Caenorhabditis elegans has 302 neurons. At least one of them is packed with potential.

    QIANG LIU / THE ROCKEFELLER UNIVERSITY

    For many years, neuroscientists have regarded the nematode worm, Caenorhabditis elegans, to be a curious exception to an otherwise apparently universal rule.

    Alone among organisms, it seemed, the worm – a popular subject of research – had a nervous system that did not produce the discrete bursts of electric current known as “action potentials”.

    These bursts are recognised as the mechanism by which nerve cells communicate with each other, so their absence in C. elegans was a mystery.

    Now, however, a team of researchers led by Cori Bargmann from the Rockefeller University in the US has succeeded in isolating an olfactory cell from the worm and demonstrating that it does, indeed, produce action potentials.

    And where there’s one potential, there’s a good chance there will be others, still waiting to be found. The research is published in the journal Cell.

    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.08.018
