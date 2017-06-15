  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Biology 15 June 2017
    A tiny model human liver

    Organoids like this one – tiny model organs that replicate the functions of the real thing – offer exciting new possibilities for understanding diseases.

    A human liver organoid.
    Cincinnati Children’s / Max Planck

    This bright-field microscopic image shows a three-day-old human liver organoid grown by a team of American and German scientists.

    The tiny liver – suspended in solution inside an under-lit petri dish well – is about 10 mm wide. Generated from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), the miniature organs are being developed for their potential to study and treat liver disease.

    The research is reported in Nature.

