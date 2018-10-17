This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    17 October 2018
    A sting in the tail

    Photographs reveals an insect’s hidden weapon.

    Venom on the tip of a hornet's stinger.

    Pierre Anquet/Nikon Small World

    Blink and you’ll miss it, but if it touches you, you’ll certainly feel it. This image shows a microscopic bubble of venom poised on the tip of the stinger of an Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), just before it is delivered forcefully into either prey or potential predator.

    The picture was taken by Pierre Anquet from La Tour-du-Crieu in France, and was among the prize-winners in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition.

    The competition attracted 2500 entries from 89 countries. More of them can be seen at Nikon Small Worlds website.

