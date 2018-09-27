This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 27 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    A species dazzlingly revealed

    Researchers find a brightly coloured fish, never before seen.

    The newly discovered species, Tosanoides aphrodite.

    Luiz Rocha © 2018 California Academy of Sciences

    Off the coast of Brazil, more than 120 metres below the surface of the ocean, lives a newly discovered, rare and strikingly beautiful fish.

    Tosanoides aphrodite was discovered by a team of divers from the California Academy of Sciences, in the US, led by Luiz Rocha. It is formally described in the journal Zookeys.

    Although startlingly obvious when photographed, T. aphrodite’s vivid pink colouring in reality serves to hide it from predators.

    “Fishes from the twilight zone tend to be pink or reddish in colour," says team member Hudson Pinheiro. “Red light doesn't penetrate to these dark depths, rendering the fishes invisible unless illuminated by a light like the one we carry while diving.”

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
