A rush of new microbes
Scientists take inspiration for new species names wherever they can find it.
The newly-discovered species of microbe above (Pseudotrichonympha pearti) has been named after Neil Peart of the Canadian prog-rock band Rush because of its long hair and rhythmic wriggling under the microscope.
Along with two other species (P. leei and P. lifesoni), also equipped with tens of thousands of hairlike flagella, it is described in a paper published in Scientific Reports by researchers from the University of British Columbia.
