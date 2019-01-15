A psychedelic chameleon
Image reveals extraordinary beauty and complexity.
Using a combination of stereomicroscopy and autofluoresence, American photographer Teresa Zgoda captures the intricate visual poetry of a chameleon embryo.
The photograph received an honourable mention in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition. More entries can be found here.
- https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/2018-photomicrography-competition