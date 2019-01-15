This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 15 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    A psychedelic chameleon

    Image reveals extraordinary beauty and complexity.

    A calmer chameleon.

    A calmer chameleon.

    Zgoda/Nikon

    Using a combination of stereomicroscopy and autofluoresence, American photographer Teresa Zgoda captures the intricate visual poetry of a chameleon embryo.

    The photograph received an honourable mention in the 2018 Nikon Small World photomicrography competition. More entries can be found here.

    Explore #chameleon
    C81 cover 3d header 2
