    • Image of the Day Biology 05 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    A pseudo-embryo forms

    Scientists watch as stem cells organise into a proto-foetus.

    A seven day old gastroloid, made from 300 mouse-derived stem cells, organising itself into a pseudo-embryo.

    Mehmet Girgin, EPFL

    Researchers from Switzerland’s University of Geneva, the University of Cambridge, UK, and the French Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne have induced a glob comprising just 300 mouse-derived embryos to self-organise into a pseudo embryo.

    Writing in the journal Nature, scientists led by Cambridge’s Alfonso Martinez Arias reveal that in the right conditions the group of stem cells – known as a gastroloid – will spontaneously form into a three-dimensional structure, and then start to differentiate along the ventral, dorsal and lateral planes.

    The results, the researchers say, looks very similar to the rear half of a mouse embryo between six to 10 days after development begins.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-018-0578-0
