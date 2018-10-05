A pseudo-embryo forms

Researchers from Switzerland’s University of Geneva, the University of Cambridge, UK, and the French Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne have induced a glob comprising just 300 mouse-derived embryos to self-organise into a pseudo embryo.

Writing in the journal Nature, scientists led by Cambridge’s Alfonso Martinez Arias reveal that in the right conditions the group of stem cells – known as a gastroloid – will spontaneously form into a three-dimensional structure, and then start to differentiate along the ventral, dorsal and lateral planes.

The results, the researchers say, looks very similar to the rear half of a mouse embryo between six to 10 days after development begins.