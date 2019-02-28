This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 28 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    A protein chaperone

    Microscopy helps reveal a potential therapeutic for serious illnesses.

    Combined crystal and cryo-electron microscopy reveals the intricate structure of protein Hsp104.

    Grigore Pintilie / Stanford University

    This is an extreme close-up of a protein called Hsp104, found in a fungus called Calcarisporiella Thermophila. The extraordinarily detailed image is the result of a combination of X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), developed by researchers at the US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, in Illinois.

    Hsp104 is a type of protein known as a chaperone, because it assists other proteins to fold correctly, and can also repair those are malformed. It is thought that chaperones have potential to be adapted to fight the onset of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's.

    Details of the research are published in the journal Structure.

    Explore #protein #fungus #microscopy
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
