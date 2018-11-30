This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 30 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A new moth

    Dozens of new species revealed.

    Previously unknown, this moth has been found living in Austria’s South Tyrolean Alps.

    Previously unknown, this moth has been found living in Austria’s South Tyrolean Alps.

    Jürg Schmid

    This is Megacraspedus faunierensis, a moth that lives in the Alps, and one of 44 new species described for the first time, in a paper in the journal Zookeys.

    As many as 22 of the species were found in Europe – a remarkable result, given how intensively the continent has been studied.

    “The scale of newly discovered moths in one of the Earth's most studied regions is both sensational and completely unexpected,” say authors Peter Huemer from the Tyrolean State Museum in Austria and Ole Karsholt from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

    Explore #Moths #new species
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.800.26292
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles