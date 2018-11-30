A new moth

This is Megacraspedus faunierensis, a moth that lives in the Alps, and one of 44 new species described for the first time, in a paper in the journal Zookeys.

As many as 22 of the species were found in Europe – a remarkable result, given how intensively the continent has been studied.

“The scale of newly discovered moths in one of the Earth's most studied regions is both sensational and completely unexpected,” say authors Peter Huemer from the Tyrolean State Museum in Austria and Ole Karsholt from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.