    • News Biology 02 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    A gulping worm and other micro marvels

    Photomicrography films reveal multitudes of small-scale action.

    A polychaete worm of the Syllidae family digesting its food, the third-place winner in the Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition.
    Rafael Martín-Ledo, Conserjería Educación Gobierno de Cantabria, Santander, Cantabria, Spain

    The nervous system inside a zebrafish, a laser moving around inside a soap membrane and a polychaete worm digesting its food are among the amazing images to win accolades in the eighth annual international Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition.

    The video-comp is a spin-off from the long-running Nikon Small World photography project, which began in 1975 and rewards outstanding photography taken though the lens of a microscope.

    This year’s competition was judged by a panel led by Joseph Fetcho, a neurobiologist from Cornell University in the US.

    The full complement of this year’s prize winners can be seen at the Small World website.

    A laser propagating inside a soap membrane, second-place in the Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition.
    Miguel A. Bandres and Anatoly Patsyk, Technicon – Israel Institute of Technology Department of Physics, Haifa, Israel
    Explore #photomicrography
