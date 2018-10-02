A gulping worm and other micro marvels

A polychaete worm of the Syllidae family digesting its food, the third-place winner in the Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition. Rafael Martín-Ledo, Conserjería Educación Gobierno de Cantabria, Santander, Cantabria, Spain

The nervous system inside a zebrafish, a laser moving around inside a soap membrane and a polychaete worm digesting its food are among the amazing images to win accolades in the eighth annual international Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition.

The video-comp is a spin-off from the long-running Nikon Small World photography project, which began in 1975 and rewards outstanding photography taken though the lens of a microscope.

This year’s competition was judged by a panel led by Joseph Fetcho, a neurobiologist from Cornell University in the US.

The full complement of this year’s prize winners can be seen at the Small World website.