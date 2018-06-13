Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 13 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A dolphin listens for danger

    The species can distinguish between a threatening predator, and one just passing by.

    A Risso's dolphin, swimming and listening off the coast of southern California.
    A Risso's dolphin, swimming and listening off the coast of southern California.
    Ari Friedlaender

    Risso’s dolphins – such as this one swimming off the coast of southern California – can not only distinguish between the calls of killer whales and other, non-threatening, cetaceans, they also seem to be able to discern intent conveyed in each call.

    Scientists led by Matthew Bowers of Duke University in the US played recordings of calls by killer whales and baleen whales to a group of four of the dolphins.

    The dolphins all reacted to the killer whale calls, but did so very strongly only to a certain subset. In a paper published in The Journal of Experimental Biology, the scientists suggest that the animals can distinguish between killer whale vocalisations that do not contain a threat (or perhaps statement of intent), and those that do.

    Explore #dolphins #Risso's dolphins #animal behaviour #marine life #Oceans #prey
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://jeb.biologists.org/content/221/11/jeb162479
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles