  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 25 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A butterfly with wings as clear as glass

    The transparent wings of Greta oto hold microscopic secrets.

    A glass-winged butterfly.
    The transparent wings of Greta oto, the glass-winged butterfly.
    David Tiller

    Despite its name the glass-winged butterfly (Greta oto) does not have wings made of glass, but the story behind their transparency is nonetheless fascinating.

    The clear tissue that makes up the wings does not contain the colour-producing scales present in most butterfly wings. As a result, the tissue does not absorb or scatter much light, instead letting most of it pass through.

    Not much light is reflected, either, due to microscopic structures on the surface called ‘nanopillars’. The nanopillars have a random distribution of sizes and positions, which means that there is a gradual transition between the refractive index of the wing and that of the surrounding air. This ensures very low reflection over a wide range of wavelengths.

    The end result is that the wings appear optically transparent.

    The glass-winged butterfly is found mainly in Central to South America, though it has been seen as far south as Chile and as far north as Texas.

    Explore #butterfly #structural colour #nanostructures
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Ariella Heffernan-Marks in a Melbourne-based science writer.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles