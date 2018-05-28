Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 28 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    A bamboozled bumblebee

    The bright, shifting colours of iridescence can confuse the humble bumblebee and other, more dangerous insects.

    A bumblebee landing on an iridescent target.
    A bumblebee landing on an iridescent target.
    Karin Kjernsmo

    Iridescence is a form of structural colour which uses regular repeating nanostructures to reflect light at slightly different angles, causing a colour-change effect.

    It is common in nature, from the dazzling blues of peacock’s feathers to the gem-like appearance of insects.

    Though it may seem counterintuitive, these bright flashy colours may serve as camouflage, according to recent research showing that intense iridescence obstructs a bumblebee’s ability to identify shape. If it confuses bumblebees, it is also likely to confuse other insects with similar visual systems such as wasps and hornets.

    When presented with different types of artificial flower targets rewarded with sugar water, the bees learned to recognise which shapes contained the sweet reward. However, they found it much more difficult to discriminate between flower shape when the targets were iridescent.

    The research is described in a paper in Scientific Reports.

