On Saturday, 22 April – Earth Day – scientists and science enthusiasts around the world came out in their thousands and tens of thousands for the March for Science, a “celebration of science” in the face of “an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery”.

More than 600 marches were held on all seven continents, from Washington to Sydney and from Svalbard to Antarctica.

Sydney, Australia. One of the first of the more than 600 marches around the world. Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images





Toulouse, France. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rome, Italy. With a statue of Giordano Bruno - an early advocate of Copernican cosmology burned at the stake for heresy - in the background. Simona Granati / Corbis via Getty Images

Paris, France. John van Hasselt / Corbis via Getty Images

London, UK. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images

On the way to the march in Washington, DC. Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington, DC. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call

Washington, DC. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts. Ryan McBride / AFP / Getty Images

San Francisco, California. Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images