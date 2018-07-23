Cosmos magazine has a new home!

An exciting future lies ahead for Cosmos at a new home. Nimit Nigam / EyeEm

Australian-based science magazine Cosmos (that’s us) will have a new home, with the Royal Institution of Australia taking over as publisher later this year.

Substantially expanding its science outreach and educational programme, the Royal Institution of Australia will welcome our big digital presence as well as our quarterly print magazine. This adds to an already impressive suite including: Australia’s Science Channel, SCINEMA International Science Film Festival, Ultimate Careers for students, and the teacher resource-focused Education Platform.

With the addition of Cosmos the organisation will have an audience of more than 750,000 on websites, more than 600,000 on social platforms, and a print readership in excess of 80,000.

“To add one of Australia’s most respected publications in Cosmos magazine to our activities is an exciting prospect,” said Peter Yates, Chairman of the Royal Institution of Australia.

“As a publication with such history and standing in both the general and scientific communities, Cosmos magazine will allow us to significantly broaden our reach of audience in pursuit of our mission to promote public awareness and understanding of all things STEM to the Australian community.”

Cosmos Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Finkel said that the Royal Institution of Australia was the natural choice as new home for her magazine.

“We share the same values around accurate and accessible science reporting, journalistic excellence, and passing on this craft to the up-and-coming generation of science journalists.

“As Australia’s only charity solely dedicated to communicating science, the Royal Institution also has the critical mass and funding structure to offer a sustainable model for quality science journalism into the future.

“We thank our readers and contributors from around the world, and we look forward to seeing Cosmos continue its mission to tell the great stories from the frontier,” said Finkel.

The official handover date of Cosmos to The Royal Institution of Australia will be 1 September 2018. You can read the press release announcing the move here.