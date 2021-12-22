Boring in on snoring

Ask any snorer why they’re not woken by their own sonorous rumblings and they’ll almost inevitably give the same response: “Why ask me? I don’t snore.”

But just because a snorer doesn’t remember waking up doesn’t mean they sleep like a baby.

To explain why snoring is often accompanied by an apparently magical forgetfulness, we need to look at why some of us snore in the first place.

Why do we only snore when we’re asleep?

Your mouth and throat are full of all sorts of delightfully soft, floppy bits, such as your uvula, tonsils, adenoids and other bits of tissue.

When you’re awake, your body actively holds all these bits in their designated positions, ready for action. But when you fall asleep, your muscles relax and everything is free to loosen up.

This relaxation is an important part of sleeping. As well as allowing our bodies to rest and recuperate, partial muscle paralysis prevents most of us (sleepwalkers excluded) from acting out our dreams and walking about while not fully conscious.

As well as keeping your limbs safely tucked in bed, sleep relaxation affects the muscles that hold everything in your mouth in place. For some people this relaxation is enough for the soft tissues to flop into undesirable positions and partially block the flow of air as they breathe.

Snoring is the resulting sound of all your oral smooshy bits vibrating and slapping together as your breaths force their way through the obstruction.

Human evolution has set us up to be snorers

Get an update of science stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Those soft parts of our mouths that cause all the trouble are a direct result of human evolution. If we were designing a perfect anti-snoring airway, it would be a long, straight tube with no soft parts at all.

Unfortunately, we ask a lot more of our airways than just unlaboured breathing. In order to vocalise beyond simple grunts, our faces and throats have evolved to accommodate more sophisticated sound apparatus, most of which is soft tissue. Our tongues are positioned further back in our throats to shape our sounds – compared to other mammals, our tongues rest precariously close to the back of our upper airway, just waiting to become a blockage while we snooze.

Our upright posture has also had an effect, shifting our throats directly underneath our skulls and giving us less room in which to fit all the additional squishy bits – prime conditions for the airway obstructions that lead to snoring.

Loud sounds can wake us when we’re fast asleep. Why not snores?

A loud crash from the kitchen in the middle of the night is almost certain to wake you up. Whatever the cause – and it’s often just a mischievous pet getting into something it shouldn’t – your body immediately reacts to the sound by snapping you into a state of readiness.

This is because your ears are still taking in sound while you slumber, and your brain is still processing – but its decision-making processes are very different to when you’re awake. Your brain prioritises restfulness while you sleep, filtering out low-priority sounds and letting you snooze through unimportant background noise.

Only high-priority signals will trigger wakefulness. We’re more likely to respond to unusual sounds, especially loud sounds that could signal danger, and to someone speaking our name.

For the offending snorer, the brain interprets soft snores as innocuous background noise that needs no further attention. But what about the ones that rattle the roof shingles?

Very loud snores are certainly enough to wake the snorer, but only briefly. We usually need to be in a very deep sleep state for our muscles to be relaxed enough for snoring to start, and the brain at that point is shutting out all but the most important information. Even if a snore is thunderous enough to make it through this filter, the snorer slips right back to sleep within a matter of seconds. Brainwave research suggests that we can have up to 25 of these ‘microarousals’ per hour without even noticing.

Unfortunately for everyone else in the household, you have to reach that deep sleep state before the snoring starts in order to be able to filter it out. If you’re trying to drift off while someone is running a chainsnore in the bed next to you, a good set of earplugs is in order.

Sleep tight!