SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket safely sticks another ocean landing



2017 has already been a good year for SpaceX, with the space technology company successfully – and safely – landing a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.



Recommended Fifth time lucky: SpaceX lands rocket on ocean platform Technology

It was SpaceX’s first launch since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a routine engine test on 1 September last year.



SpaceX investigated and, earlier this month, reported the cause: a problem with one of three composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) inside the second stage liquid oxygen tank.

COPVs store cold helium that maintains tank pressure. In this case, the inner liners of the COPV “buckled”. Liquid oxygen pooled and became trapped in these deformed areas, then friction ignited it.

As a short-term solution, SpaceX will load warmer helium into the COPVs but in the long-term, they will be redesigned to prevent buckles forming altogether.

Watch the whole event, from lift-off to landing, in the clip above.